Sheryl Crow's children keeps her young.

The 'If It Makes You Happy' hitmaker credits her kids - Levi James, nine, and Wyatt Steven, 12 - for keeping her laughing.

Asked what makes her happy, she told Q magazine: ''Free time with my kids. I know it sounds super boring but I'm very blessed that I have the funnest kids. They're so good-natured, they're such good little travellers. They keep me young and in shape and laughing.''

Sheryl previously admitted she feels lucky to lead a ''young'' life.

The 57-year-old singer said: ''Partying these days is very different, but I'm lucky I still get to lead a 'young' life. My kids are young so I'm seeing everything for the first time through their eyes but I'm also still in a band. I hang out with my bandmates, and after we go on stage and play, we drink beers, listen to music, and watch YouTube videos. It's a pretty nice life.

''I've met many of my closest friends through my kids - they have children of a similar age and we've all grown up together. They're a great tribe of women and those friendships are pretty solid because we're living the same lives, with the exception that I go out of town sometimes to play music.''

Wyatt and Levi love to be outdoors and play sport, and though Sheryl likes to join in, she admitted she can't always ''keep up'' with them.

She added: ''We love to play ping pong together. They are also into basketball and I do try to keep up with them but I'm not so great. We're outdoorsy, swim a lot, and both my boys like to fish in the creek that runs through our front yard.''