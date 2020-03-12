Sheryl Crow has led well wishes to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson after they were both diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 'Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' actor and his wife - who are currently in Australia - were tested for the wide-spreading disease after coming down with ''body aches, chills and slight fevers'', and after revealing their diagnosis on social media, many stars have responded to send their support to the couple.

Sheryl Crow, 58, wrote on Twitter: ''.@tomhanks and @RitaWilson... am thinking and praying for you both! Hope you get through this and back home quickly!! Love (sic)''

Whilst Mia Farrow added: ''Sending you and Rita big love and wishing you both a speedy recovery''

And Richard Marx tweeted: ''Just spoke to my sister from another mister @RitaWilson who sounds pretty good but let's all send love and prayers and all good vibes to her and @tomhanks (sic)''

Country music star Michael Ray also commented on Tom and Rita's diagnosis, saying the virus wouldn't stand a chance against the 63-year-old actor, citing the harsh environments his characters have survived in his movies.

He wrote: ''He survived a plane crash and being stranded on an island for 4 years. He survived Sids back yard and the claw. He made it through running the entire country and being shot ''in the buttocks'' He saved private ryan! Coronavirus picked the wrong dude to F#*k with. #tomhanks (sic)''

Tom announced the news on social media on Wednesday (11.03.20), and said he and Rita plan on isolating themselves until they are told they can go out in public again.

He explained in a statement: ''Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

''Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

''Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

''We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!''