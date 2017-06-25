Sheryl Crow finds dating ''hard work''.

The 'All I Wanna Do' singer - who has adopted sons Wyatt, 10, and Levi, seven - is currently single and when she does meet a guy, she decides quickly if she can see them having a future together because she doesn't want to introduce people to her kids if things aren't going to be serious.

She said: ''My boys always ask me, 'Do you ever date?' And I reply, 'If I ever date, you guys would know about it, right?'

''They have met a couple of people but they don't really look at it as dating. I always say I'm going to go out with a friend or whatever.

''But also, when you have kids, it helps you make decisions about who you're going to spend your time with pretty quickly. You don't want to introduce them to just anyone.

''I'm not seeing anybody at the moment. Dating is hard work and I know so many fantastic single women who can't find anybody. But I've met some nice people and I'm happy.''

Though she's currently single, the 55-year-old star would still like to get married one day, though it isn't essential to her happiness.

She said: ''I love the idea of being in love and even the idea of marriage, although it's not that important to me.

''Being in a healthy relationship is a great thing for your kids to see - being in a bad one isn't.''

And despite failed relationships with Eric Clapton, Owen Wilson and Lance Armstrong, Sheryl won't rule out dating someone in the public eye again, though she admits it can be tough.

She told Closer magazine: ''It depends on the person. It does put pressure on you and I don't think it's necessarily always fruitful. One person generally wants it a little more than the other. But people do it and I have good friends who do it well.''