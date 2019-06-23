Sheridan Smith was ''drunk'' when she accused her fiance's mother of killing her pet dog.

The 37-year-old actress launched an extraordinary Twitter attack on her future husband Jamie Horn's mother last month after her Pomeranian Panny died but later took to social media to retract her claims and apologise for her outburst.

Now she has confessed she was ''drunk, upset, emotional and angry'' at the time.

She told Stella magazine: ''I was drunk, upset, emotional and angry.

''Can you believe I, of all people, went and put it on Insta again. How many times can I rant off on Insta and regret it and then do it again? I'm such a k***.''

In the tweets which were deleted, Sheridan originally wrote: ''FYI if I ever go missing look straight at Jamie and his nut job mum x she killed my dog so this woman is capable of anything. Also her son hates me like she does and they threaten me everyday x there it's out there. God knows how this will end but I love y'all (sic).''

She later added: ''Thought I would clear up my silly rant. Firstly I apologise to anyone I upset, I was hurt and angry but this is no one's fault.

''It was an accident. Unfortunately my darling Panny was being looked after when another dog attacked her and as a result she died. I'm sorry for my outburst.''

Sheridan and Jamie got engaged three months after they met on dating app Tinder.

The star - who has moved to the countryside to live with Jamie - previously admitted she was stunned when the 28-year-old insurance broker popped the question.

She said: ''I can't believe it, someone's going to have me! When he asked my mum for my hand in marriage, she said, 'Are you sure you can handle her?' I'm in a really good place, I feel really happy.''

And she said the pair have been discussing starting a family of their own.

She said: ''I just never pictured myself as a wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy that we're able to have these conversations about our future. We'll see what happens.

It's so different from what I used to get up to a couple of years ago.

''Sometimes I'm in bed by eight. Gone are the days of me falling out of the Groucho Club at three in the morning. I feel that it's my little sanctuary, away from the madness. Having to care about things other than yourself is healing. Animals don't judge you ... I love being a farmer's wife, though. And Jamie calls himself a farmer's husband. We're not married yet, but we're enjoying being engaged and marriage is the next step.''