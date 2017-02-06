The BAFTA Award winning actress stars in U.K. two-part show The Moorside, which tells the story of the disappearance of then nine-year-old Shannon back in 2008.

Shannon was drugged and hidden by her mother Karen and the uncle of her stepfather, who planned to "find" the child and split the $62,000 (£50,000) reward for doing so.

Both Karen and Michael Donovan were jailed for eight years after their hoax was discovered, but Karen is now free after serving four years of her sentence. Shannon has been given a new identity and is living with a new family.

Now Shannon's grandmother June has slammed the BBC for making The Moorside, accusing them of turning a tragedy into something for entertainment value.

"Shannon deserves to live her life in peace. She deserves to be left alone," June said, according to the BBC. "What happened to her was a trauma, a tragedy. It is sick and disgusting that it is being turned into a TV show."

She added she was surprised Sheridan had agreed to star in the drama as Julie Bushby, a neighbour of Karen's who led the search to find Shannon.

However, the BBC has stated that the programme doesn't focus on Shannon, adding: "Her abduction is not portrayed, nor are her experiences during the time she was missing.

"The drama tells the story of the women who led the campaign to find her."

But June insists that if Shannon was to see the programme, she would know it was about her and could be traumatised by that fact.

"If she sees (the BBC drama), Shannon is old enough now to understand that it is about her," June continued. "She will know it is about the terrible things that happened to her. How is that fair? It will upset her."