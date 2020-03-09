Sheridan Smith has had an ''easy'' pregnancy.

The 38-year-old actress is due to give birth to her first child in May and she feels ''quite lucky'' to have experienced very few problems with her health and to have such a supportive partner in fiance Jamie Horn.

She said:'' Do you know what, I've had quite an easy ride.''

Jamie added: ''She had a bit of morning sickness at the beginning but other than that it's been great.''

And asked if she's been too uncomfortable to sleep properly, she told new! magazine: ''I feel quite lucky. Maybe I'm just used to it?

''Honestly, Jamie's been looking after me. He's the best.

''He does everything and I'm just sat at home with the dogs just making a baby. I've got an easy life.''

The 'Moorside' actress hasn't got a birthing plan but admitted she's scared of labour.

Asked if she's scared of giving birth, she said: ''Oh yeah. I think anyone who says they aren't is lying.''

Although Sheridan took a step back from her work when she got pregnant, she can't wait to return once her baby is born.

She said: ''As soon as I knew I was pregnant, I did take a while off.

''I'll be going back to work [after the baby is born]. I know I will. I'm chomping at the bit already.''

The actress announced her pregnancy last October, telling passengers on the cruise ship she was performing on that she had a ''baby on board''.

Sheridan said: ''I've got a baby on board. I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms - I'm sorry!''