Sheridan Smith has reportedly postponed her tour.

The 'Cleaning Up' star was due out on a seven date tour, 'Sheridan Smith: A Northern Soul', in late March but she is said to have decided to reschedule it for Christmas time so she can focus on making it the best show it can be.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Sheridan has been in tears over what she should do. After the success of 'Cleaning Up' on TV she's been inundated with acting jobs she couldn't turn down. She loves her music but TV work is incredibly important to her. Plus she's been so busy she's been struggling to find time to start putting together the shows properly. Sheridan wanted to give her fans an unforgettable time at the shows and she was worried people would walk away disappointed. She's already sorted the rescheduling and it will be around Christmas time.''

And when the 37-year-old actress and singer goes on tour, she has promised fans she will be telling stories as well as singing.

She said last month: ''I'm gonna do songs from this album and also probably songs from the last album but also new stuff, I keep kind of asking on twitter, what do people wanna see you know when they come and see it I wanna do a show for the people that supported me. So there's gonna be lots of big numbers there's a big orchestra and there will be stories you know what I'm like I can't stop talking.''