Sheridan Smith has reportedly postponed her 'Sheridan Smith: A Northern Soul' tour until Christmas time so she can give it all of her focus and make it the best show it can be.
Sheridan Smith has reportedly postponed her tour.
The 'Cleaning Up' star was due out on a seven date tour, 'Sheridan Smith: A Northern Soul', in late March but she is said to have decided to reschedule it for Christmas time so she can focus on making it the best show it can be.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Sheridan has been in tears over what she should do. After the success of 'Cleaning Up' on TV she's been inundated with acting jobs she couldn't turn down. She loves her music but TV work is incredibly important to her. Plus she's been so busy she's been struggling to find time to start putting together the shows properly. Sheridan wanted to give her fans an unforgettable time at the shows and she was worried people would walk away disappointed. She's already sorted the rescheduling and it will be around Christmas time.''
And when the 37-year-old actress and singer goes on tour, she has promised fans she will be telling stories as well as singing.
She said last month: ''I'm gonna do songs from this album and also probably songs from the last album but also new stuff, I keep kind of asking on twitter, what do people wanna see you know when they come and see it I wanna do a show for the people that supported me. So there's gonna be lots of big numbers there's a big orchestra and there will be stories you know what I'm like I can't stop talking.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...