Sheridan Smith has ''never really thought'' about acting in America.

The 37-year-old actress and singer is known for her range of roles in British sitcoms including 'The Royle Family' and 'Benidorm', but despite having had a successful career in the UK, she admits she has never considered moving to Hollywood to try her hand at becoming a movie star.

When asked by TV Life magazine if she'd like to try and ''crack the US'', she said: ''I've never really thought of it. I've never been ambitious, maybe I should have been more, but I've just not wanted to chase that American dream. I think if it comes to you when you're in something, which it does for some amazing British actors, that's something different rather than going and doing the rounds. But who knows?''

But if Sheridan was to move to Hollywood for a career in the US, she'd have to leave behind the countryside farm she recently moved into with fiancé Jamie Horn, on which they have four donkeys, two goats and two pigs.

And that could pose a problem for the 'Cilla' star, as she said the farm helps to keep her grounded and ''away from the madness''.

She said: ''We've got our little farm with my donkeys. It's my little bit of sanity away from the madness, to be honest.''

Sheridan met Jamie on Tinder after creating an account on the dating app because she wanted a bit of ''normality'', and she admits pair ''just clicked''.

She added: ''It's difficult now isn't it and I think, we're always working with people in the industry and I wanted a bit of normality.

''I don't ever get to meet anyone who is not in the industry, not that that's bad but I just really wanted someone away from that and that's what I've got.

''I met him and I just, they say you know instantly and I've always been a bit like, 'Oh come on,' but I don't know, we just clicked and suddenly it just wasn't difficult anymore.''