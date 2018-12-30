Sheridan Smith has ''never really thought'' about acting in America, because she isn't very ''ambitious''.
Sheridan Smith has ''never really thought'' about acting in America.
The 37-year-old actress and singer is known for her range of roles in British sitcoms including 'The Royle Family' and 'Benidorm', but despite having had a successful career in the UK, she admits she has never considered moving to Hollywood to try her hand at becoming a movie star.
When asked by TV Life magazine if she'd like to try and ''crack the US'', she said: ''I've never really thought of it. I've never been ambitious, maybe I should have been more, but I've just not wanted to chase that American dream. I think if it comes to you when you're in something, which it does for some amazing British actors, that's something different rather than going and doing the rounds. But who knows?''
But if Sheridan was to move to Hollywood for a career in the US, she'd have to leave behind the countryside farm she recently moved into with fiancé Jamie Horn, on which they have four donkeys, two goats and two pigs.
And that could pose a problem for the 'Cilla' star, as she said the farm helps to keep her grounded and ''away from the madness''.
She said: ''We've got our little farm with my donkeys. It's my little bit of sanity away from the madness, to be honest.''
Sheridan met Jamie on Tinder after creating an account on the dating app because she wanted a bit of ''normality'', and she admits pair ''just clicked''.
She added: ''It's difficult now isn't it and I think, we're always working with people in the industry and I wanted a bit of normality.
''I don't ever get to meet anyone who is not in the industry, not that that's bad but I just really wanted someone away from that and that's what I've got.
''I met him and I just, they say you know instantly and I've always been a bit like, 'Oh come on,' but I don't know, we just clicked and suddenly it just wasn't difficult anymore.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...