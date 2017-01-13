The 35-year-old actress lost her 80-year-old father Colin to cancer at the end of 2016, prior to which she had taken time off from her stint in West End musical Funny Girl due to stress and exhaustion.

But on Thursday evening (12Jan17) Sheridan was back on top form as she sang two songs, People and Don’t Rain On My Parade, from the show at the launch party of London hotspot Bunga Bunga in Covent Garden in front of guests including model Lottie Moss and Princess Eugenie. The star sported a tattoo reading ‘Daddy’s Girl’ on her right arm as she dazzled in a gold dress.

“It’s so good to be back on stage because I find it very cathartic. It’s kind of a relief when I’m up there singing,” she told London’s Evening Standard newspaper. “The crowd were electric and it just couldn’t have gone better for me tonight. I’m very emotional.”

According to sources, the Cilla actress came in early to do a soundcheck and enjoyed a sit down dinner with the restaurant staff ahead of the performance.

“She was so down-to-earth with everyone - no airs or graces at all,” the insider added.

Sheridan is set to go on a U.K. wide tour with Funny Girl, which opens at Manchester's Palace Theatre on Saturday, 18 February (17). The show will then tour the U.K. before returning to end its run Manchester at the same venue on 19 August.