Sheridan Smith has admitted men make her ''crazy''.

The 36-year-old singer-and-actress - who has previously spoken about her struggles with anxiety - gets frustrated by the ''head games'' guys play in relationships.

After singing Gnarls Barkley's song 'Crazy' at London's Royal Albert Hall, she said: ''So guys I obviously sang that song because it's been quite well documented that I lost my mind for a couple of years.

''Do you know what really makes me crazy? I think you will understand, or I hope you girls will, but men, they send me up the wall.

''But it's true they play games don't they? And I don't mean KerPlunk. They play head games.''

But the 'Cilla' star - who split from model Graham Nation in November after four months of dating - also revealed she's found love again with a new mystery man.

After singing 'Dinner at Eight', she told the audience: ''It's actually my boyfriend's favourite.

''Whoops, did I let that slip? Yes, I've got a boyfriend. Don't act so bloody surprised. I met him at a party a couple of years ago.''

Sheridan previously spoke of how her struggle with anxiety escalated after her father, Colin Smith, passed away in December 2016.

She said: ''I'd been performing anyway leading up to that, and I've always had a bit of anxiety, and so I was a little bit nervous but the catalyst of it all was my dad.

''I want to say 'It's okay not to be okay' because I didn't speak about it and then it snowballed and it came to this huge head.''

And the grief caused Sheridan to cancel her appearance in the musical production 'Funny Girl', which she ''hated'' having to do.

She explained: ''It was the worst thing, I hate it and I always think 'The show must go on' and I hate letting anyone down but I think the public understood in a way that you can't choose when these things happen. It was a gradual build up when my dad got diagnosed and I just couldn't continue, I lost my mind, I completely did to the point where people were stopping me in the street and cuddling me because people understand that, it's just life. Unfortunately you can't just take time off from a show, you get a lot of abuse so that's what happened.''