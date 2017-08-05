Sheridan Smith is reportedly on a ''detox retreat'' in Turkey after she contracted mumps.

The 36-year-old actress is believed to have checked into the luxury centre in Bodrum named LifeCo resort, which is rumoured to be a popular hotspot for fellow stars including supermodel Kate Moss, after she was struck down with the highly contagious viral infection whilst she was on tour for the 'Funny Girl' musical in June.

And it is believed the blonde-haired beauty - who portrays Fanny Brice in the production - is rumoured to be spending ''a couple of weeks'' in the sunny destination in the hope the rest will ''sort her right out.''

Speaking about the star's vacation to The Sun Online, a source said: ''Spending a couple of weeks at the detox retreat will certainly sort her right out.

''Touring can be tough at the best of times but added with her illness, it really started to take its toll on Sheridan.

''She worked so hard to get into shape following her performance in TV series 'The Moorside' but her spell on tour hindered her progress.''

The LifeCo resort is believed to offer anti-ageing regimes and healthy eating options such as a raw ketogenic diet, which sees followers of the plan cut out sugar and carbohydrates from their meals.

Sheridan has had somewhat of a tough time recently as she sadly lost her beloved father Colin at the age of 80 to cancer in December and was forced to cancel her performance at the 'Royal Variety Show' at the beginning of the festive season so that she could grieve for him.

Her representative said at the time: ''Sheridan's much loved father sadly passed away this week. We can confirm that she will not be performing at the 'Royal Variety Performance' on December 6th. At this difficult time for Sheridan and her family we would ask that you please respect their privacy.''

And since her loss the 'Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps' star has had to pull out of the Bradford run of West End hit show, due to mumps, which came shortly after she dropped out of her London performances last year due to ''stress''.