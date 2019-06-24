Sheridan Smith celebrates her body being ''weeble-shaped''.

The 37-year-old actress insists she is happy with her fuller figure even though she's aware that she is not the ''perfect shape and size'', and the star has compared herself to the popular 1970s egg-shaped children toys, which don't fall over, because despite her ''problems'' she has always remained strong and picked herself back up.

In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine, she said: ''Kids [today] have too much pressure for everything to be perfect, but it isn't. We all have problems, none of us are the perfect shape and size.

''The other day I read somewhere about everybody needing to be Barbie-shaped or something. Give me a break! What's wrong with being like me? Weeble-shaped! That's right. I am a Weeble.''

And the 'Cilla' star is set to tie the knot with insurance broker Jamie Horn - whom she met on dating app Tinder last year - and after a hellish couple of years following the death of her father Colin Smith in December 2016, the actress-and-singer finally has her life back on track.

However, it's hard for her not to forget going into ''self-destructing'' mode two years ago, when she got numerous tattoos because she thought she wouldn't ever get work in theatre or acting again after she had an emotional breakdown.

She said: ''The reason I went out and got all these tattoos two years ago was because I thought no one was ever going to give me a job again. I wanted to plaster myself in tattoos that meant something to me, but also that I thought meant I would never be employed again because you are not meant to have body markings in the theatre.

''It was my way of self-destructing but giving myself a reason for it. My mum went berserk at me.''