Sheridan Smith is pregnant.

The 38-year-old actress revealed she has a ''baby on board'' as she performed to an audience on board a cruise ship this week and admitted she's had to ditch her heels so that she can run off stage and vomit in the buckets waiting in the wings.

According to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Sheridan said: ''I've got a baby on board. I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms - so sorry!''

Sheridan sparked rumours she was pregnant earlier this week when she said she was dreading doing a four-day cruise while battling with morning sickness.

She said: ''About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness.''

Fans were quick to question whether she was expecting a little one but she seemingly ignored the messages - contributing to furthermore speculation.

The 'Cleaning Up' star recently said she couldn't wait to start a family with her partner Jamie Horn after working with kids on 'Joseph And The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat' because they've made her broody.

She said: ''I can't tell you how much I love the kids. I am gonna miss them so much. They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me.

''I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish. Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls.''

Sheridan and Jamie got engaged three months after they met on Tinder.

The star - who has moved to the countryside to live with Jamie - previously admitted she was stunned when the 28-year-old insurance broker proposed.

She said: ''I can't believe it, someone's going to have me! When he asked my mum for my hand in marriage, she said, 'Are you sure you can handle her?' I'm in a really good place, I feel really happy.

''I just never pictured myself as a wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy that we're able to have these conversations about our future. We'll see what happens. It's so different from what I used to get up to a couple of years ago.

''Sometimes I'm in bed by eight. Gone are the days of me falling out of the Groucho Club at three in the morning. I feel that it's my little sanctuary, away from the madness. Having to care about things other than yourself is healing. Animals don't judge you ... I love being a farmer's wife, though. And Jamie calls himself a farmer's husband. We're not married yet, but we're enjoying being engaged and marriage is the next step.''