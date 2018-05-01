Sheridan Smith is engaged to Jamie Horn, who she met on dating app Tinder just three months ago.
Sheridan Smith is engaged.
The 'Cilla' star is reportedly set to tie the knot with Jamie Horn, who she met on dating app Tinder just three months ago.
A source said: ''Sheridan is head over heels in love. Jamie is very serious about her. He has introduced Sheridan to his mum already. He bought her a ring to propose, a very expensive one actually, it's about £10,000.She doesn't wear the ring on her finger, she's got a necklace. She wears it there because she doesn't want people to see that she's got a ring.''
The couple have moved ''so fast'' but they are very ''serious'' about their relationship.
The insider added to The Sun newspaper: ''Things moved so fast between them. She moved out of her house in Crouch End, North London to move into a rented pad that she thought was perfect for them. Jamie has been driving her expensive white Mercedes sports car and is very much a fixture in her life.
''Sheridan wants to be with him whenever possible, including at work. They've even bought a dog together, which shows how serious she is about marrying him. They can't wait to have their first holiday together just them on a beach for the next fortnight.''
The happy news comes after Sheridan admitted men make her ''crazy''.
After singing Gnarls Barkley's song 'Crazy' at London's Royal Albert Hall, she said: ''So guys I obviously sang that song because it's been quite well documented that I lost my mind for a couple of years. Do you know what really makes me crazy? I think you will understand, or I hope you girls will, but men, they send me up the wall. But it's true they play games don't they? And I don't mean KerPlunk. They play head games.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Aside from success at the box office, there was nothing about 2012's rather uneven fantasy...
Mirror Mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?' is a line from...
Long before the evil Queen Ravenna was thought to have been killed by Snow White,...
While women in the audience may find resonance in the comical prickliness, this film remains...
Sam is living an entirely uninteresting life full of hardships and love life troubles. However,...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Gritty and claustrophobic, this British horror-thriller holds our interest with well-played characters rather than the...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...