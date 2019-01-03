Sheridan Smith has admitted she and her fiancé Jamie Horn are yet to set a date for their wedding as they are just enjoying being engaged for now.
The 37-year-old singer-and-actress met 28-year-old insurance broker Jamie Horn on dating app Tinder last year and it was revealed that he had popped the question back in May 2018 just three months after they met.
Sheridan admits she has never been happier but she is in no rush to get married to her fiancé as she is content to just enjoy her new life with her man on their farm.
When asked if she had started planning her nuptials in an interview on 'This Morning', she said: ''I'm just going to enjoy being engaged for now, I'm engaged to be married. We're just enjoying each other's company and enjoying our new life together in the country.''
Admitting she is still surprised that Jamie did ask her to marry him, she added: ''I can't believe it, someone's going to have me! When he asked my mum for my hand in marriage, she said, 'Are you sure you can handle her?' I'm in a really good place, I feel really happy.''
Sheridan took some time away from her career in the wake of her dad Colin's death in 2016 as she struggled to cope with her grief.
The British actress will be seen on TV screens again in new drama series 'Cleaning Up' and she admits her life in the countryside has given her the ''normality and sanity'' she needs to be able to work.
Sheridan - who recently released her second album 'A Northern Soul' - said: ''I've got four donkeys, seven dogs, I'm a country girl now, I've got farmer boots and everything, I'm really happy. I feel like now I've got that normality and sanity I can come to work. I go back and I sit with the dogs and the donkeys and if you're having a bad day they just don't judge you.''
