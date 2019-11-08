Sheridan Smith is expecting a baby boy.

The 'Cleaning Up' star took to Twitter on Friday (08.11.19) to announce the gender of first child with fiance Jamie Horn.

Sheridan tweeted: ''It's a............ BOY!! (sic)''

The message was accompanied by a video of the blonde beauty holding a cute denim dungarees set for the unborn tot.

The 38-year-old actress announced her pregnancy last month, telling passengers on the cruise ship she was performing on that she had a ''baby on board''.

Sheridan said: ''I've got a baby on board. I've got buckets in each wing and trainers so I can run. I'm very out of breath. I've got all these new symptoms - I'm sorry!''

The 'Cilla' actress had previously sparked rumours of her pregnancy after saying that she was dreading performing on a cruise while battling with morning sickness.

She said: ''About to set sail for 4 days, wish me luck with my morning sickness.''

Sheridan recently opened up about starting a family with Jamie after working with kids in a stage production of 'Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat'.

She said: ''I can't tell you how much I love the kids. I am gonna miss them so much. They are all an utter joy and have made the whole experience for me.

''I will cherish the memories and watch their careers flourish. Me and Jamie now are thinking of making me a mamma. All thanks to these amazing souls.''

Sheridan also admitted that she ''never pictured'' herself as a mother before meeting Jamie, 28.

She explained: ''I just never pictured myself as a wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy that we're able to have these conversations about our future. We'll see what happens.''