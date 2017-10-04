Sheridan Smith's debut album includes a cover of 'Anyone Who Had A Heart' by Cilla Black - who she played in the 2014 TV series 'Cilla'.

The 36-year-old actress is bringing out her first LP, entitled 'Sheridan: The Album', on November 3 and the tracklisting features her own version of Cilla's 1964 number one, which Sheridan also sang in the show.

Her portrayal of the late singer-and-presenter earned Sheridan a National Television Award for Best Drama Performance.

The album features Sheridan's interpretation of a wide range of timeless classics which have been chosen to suit her soaring voice. At the heart of the collection are a number of standout tracks from beloved musicals, such as 'City of Stars' from 'La La Land', 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going' from 'Dreamgirls', 'For Forever' from the contemporary Broadway smash 'Dear Evan Hansen' and a cover of 'Addicted To Love', originally recorded by Robert Palmer and recently covered by Florence + The Machine.

Earlier this year, Sheridan - who has appeared on stage in the hit musicals 'Into The Woods', 'Little Shop of Horrors' and 'Legally Blonde' - signed a deal with East West Records and the British star collaborated on the project with producer Tris Penna, who also worked with her on the 'Funny Girl' cast recording.

The pair were joined by co-producer, arranger and musical director Steve Sidwell, whose previous credits include orchestration and conducting on George Michael's 'Symphonica' tour and live album, and Robbie Williams' 'Swing When You're Winning' and 'Swings Both Ways' LPs.

The instrumentation has been provided by some of London's finest performers, the majority of whom appear on every single one of the album's twelve tracks.

'The Moorside' star is launching the record with 'Sheridan' - a special one-off TV extravaganza which will be broadcast by ITV at 9pm on November 5. The programme will showcase exclusive performances of the songs from her album and she will be accompanied by a live band and orchestra.

'Sheridan: The Album' tracklisting:

1. 'Crazy'

2. 'Anyone Who Had a Heart'

3. 'City of Stars'

4. 'Mad About the Boy'

5. 'I Smell a Rat'

6. 'Dinner at Eight'

7. 'Hurt'

8. 'Superstar'

9. 'Addicted to Love'

10. 'My Man'

11. 'For Forever'

12. 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going'