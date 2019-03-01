Sheridan Smith loves being a ''farmer's wife'' and admits her life has changed a lot over the last few years.
The 37-year-old actress has moved to the countryside with her fiance Jamie Horn and she admitted her life has changed dramatically over the last few years as she's more interested in getting an early night and feeding the animals than going to wild parties.
She said: ''Me and my fella have turned into a bit of a grandma and granddad. We get up really early. We feed the donkeys, then go feed the pigs. Sometimes I'll take the horses out and go hacking. It's so different from what I used to get up to a couple of years ago.
''Sometimes I'm in bed by eight. Gone are the days of me falling out of the Groucho Club at three in the morning. I feel that it's my little sanctuary, away from the madness. Having to care about things other than yourself is healing. Animals don't judge you ... I love being a farmer's wife, though. And Jamie calls himself a farmer's husband. We're not married yet, but we're enjoying being engaged and marriage is the next step.''
While the 'Moorside' actress ''never pictured'' herself as a wife or mother, she admitted she and her partner have been discussing starting a family of their own.
She told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I just never pictured myself as a wife and mother, but Jamie is making me so happy that we're able to have these conversations about our future. We'll see what happens.''
Sheridan previously admitted she was stunned when the 28-year-old insurance broker - who she met on dating app Tinder - popped the question.
She said: ''I can't believe it, someone's going to have me! When he asked my mum for my hand in marriage, she said, 'Are you sure you can handle her?' I'm in a really good place, I feel really happy.''
