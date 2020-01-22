WWE star Sheamus would ''love'' to see Hugh Jackman join the sport.

The Celtic Warrior has said he thinks the 'Logan' star would make an excellent addition to the WWE roster, because he's a ''good actor'' who can show range in his roles, as he compared his performance in 'The Greatest Showman' to his recurring role as Wolverine.

When asked by Sportskeeda which celebrity he'd most like to see transition into professional wrestling, Sheamus - whose real name is Stephen Farrelly - said: ''I'd love to see Hugh Jackman in the ring. That's a good actor. When you can see him jumping around, dancing, for some circus movie and then be the baddest character in Marvel.''

And Sheamus could be looking to take on Hugh himself, as he recently insisted that despite suffering ''a few injuries'' last year, he's back in ''the best shape possible'' and ready to get back in the ring.

Shunning a possible retirement plan, the 41-year-old sports star explained: ''It's something that's always in the back of your mind. It's no secret that I had a couple of issues physically, a few injuries, because it is physical what we do - and then my style as well, it trebles that, you know? There were a couple times when I thought, 'Will I make it back in there?' Especially when I got a concussion in that match after WrestleMania.

''But I used that time really well, I went to physiotherapy, went to boxing, kickboxing. I got myself in the best shape possible, dropped 40lbs. I feel better, look better, and I've never been hungrier to get back in the ring. For me, the first ten years were just a warm-up. This is the real deal now. I'm just starting, mate. I'm telling you my body feels amazing. I feel better at 42 than I did at 32.''