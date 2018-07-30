All Saints are having more fun than ever before.

The pop group, comprised of Shaznay Lewis, Nicole Appleton, Natalie Appleton and Melanie Blatt, originally split in 2001, because their friendship had broken down but now the 'Pure Shores' hitmakers are happier than ever and are enjoying performing together again.

Speaking on 'Sunday Brunch', 42-year-old Shaznay revealed why the band is working so much better this time around.

She said: ''You know what it is, there are two parts of it.

''At the beginning, it was obviously a lot more successful - it was a bigger spectrum - but I think with that came a lot more pressure. I think the whole thing... we were constantly trying to keep up with it all.

''Whereas this time around it's more enjoyable because we're able to just take in everything and appreciate and enjoy it all.''

The 'Never Ever' singer has also detailed how the band got together again for their second reunion.

She said: ''A producer friend of mine just happened to contact me and he was asked by a promoter if we would go on the road with Backstreet Boys.

''I mentioned it to the girls - because we'd been hanging out, we just weren't making music together - and we jumped at the chance.

''Back in the day, we did so much promo that performing was one of the things we did the least.''

Shaznay also admitted the group never wanted to be labelled as a girl band.

She said: ''Our beliefs at the time and the band that we wanted to be - we never wanted to be a girl band, it just so happened that there were other girl bands at the time so we were lumped in with them.

''But when we started doing All Saints, which was like years before, we were just a band. We wanted to be like TLC, they were never a 'girl band'.

''And it was just because we happened to be at that moment in time... but I mean, we are definitely girls!''