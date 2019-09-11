Shay Mitchell won't be taking any maternity leave.

The 32-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Matte Babel, but has said she won't be taking a break from her career when she welcomes her tot, because she has plenty of work she can do from home whilst parenting at the same time.

She said: ''My entire team knows that there's no maternity leave for me. I do a lot of my work on my phone and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn't feel like work.''

Whilst Shay may take a break from acting, she can get stuck into her other ventures, such as the production company she owns with manager David Dean Portelli named Amore & Vita Inc., as well as her lifestyle channel on YouTube.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star says she and Matte, 38, have already decided on a name for their daughter but are not ready to share it with the world just yet.

And speaking about her boyfriend, the actress says she couldn't have asked for a better partner.

She gushed to People magazine: ''Matte would support me no matter what I want to do. At the end of the day, if he's having fun with it, we're both having fun with it. He's the best partner I could ever ask for.''

Shay is due to give birth in October, but the couple are actually hoping their baby comes a little earlier, as Matte wants his daughter to be born under the Libra star sign, which runs from September 23 to October 23.

In a YouTube video last month, Shay said: ''Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra.''

And Matte confirmed: ''Yeah, I want her to be a Libra. Because then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities.''