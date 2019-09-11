Shay Mitchell won't be taking any maternity leave when she gives birth, as she has plenty of work she can do from home whilst parenting at the same time.
The 32-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Matte Babel, but has said she won't be taking a break from her career when she welcomes her tot, because she has plenty of work she can do from home whilst parenting at the same time.
She said: ''My entire team knows that there's no maternity leave for me. I do a lot of my work on my phone and I have another company that I run. I love what I do, so for me it doesn't feel like work.''
Whilst Shay may take a break from acting, she can get stuck into her other ventures, such as the production company she owns with manager David Dean Portelli named Amore & Vita Inc., as well as her lifestyle channel on YouTube.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star says she and Matte, 38, have already decided on a name for their daughter but are not ready to share it with the world just yet.
And speaking about her boyfriend, the actress says she couldn't have asked for a better partner.
She gushed to People magazine: ''Matte would support me no matter what I want to do. At the end of the day, if he's having fun with it, we're both having fun with it. He's the best partner I could ever ask for.''
Shay is due to give birth in October, but the couple are actually hoping their baby comes a little earlier, as Matte wants his daughter to be born under the Libra star sign, which runs from September 23 to October 23.
In a YouTube video last month, Shay said: ''Matte is so set on her coming out and being a Libra.''
And Matte confirmed: ''Yeah, I want her to be a Libra. Because then, while I'm outnumbered by gender, we're similar in terms of personalities.''
