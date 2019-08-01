Shay Mitchell is wearing diapers to bed during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband Matte Babel, and has said she wasn't aware humans could ''pee as much'' as she has been during her pregnancy, as she's been going to the toilet so often she's started wearing adult diapers to prevent her from having to dash to the bathroom multiple times a night.

She confessed: ''You wanna see something? Honestly guys, I've never known that somebody could pee as much as you do when you're pregnant. I swear to God, in a half an hour, I went to the bathroom probably about 22 times last night to the point where I was like I'm f***ing wearing diapers.

''I'm literally wearing a full-on f***ing diaper. Because it gets so annoying going to the bathroom all the time ... This isn't even an ad for Depends.''

The mother-to-be has already had a few mishaps when it comes to her bladder control, but isn't shy when it comes to sharing her tips and tricks with the world.

She added: ''The set was way over here. The bathrooms were like way over there. I peed myself. I got a couple good times and then I had to throw it out. But I'm not doing it, you know? I'm having to pee way too much. I'm over it.''

Shay isn't letting pregnancy hold her back either, as she says she's going to continue living her life the way she did before she began carrying her baby.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star said on the latest episode of her 'Almost Ready' YouTube series: ''I'm still me and I'm gonna continue to live my life how I did before I was pregnant. I worked before; I'm gonna work after and now I just need a different size pants. That's pretty much it.''