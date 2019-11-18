Shay Mitchell has warned mom shamers ''not to mess'' with her after critics accused her of partying with Drake just a few days after she gave birth.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star was seen at the singer's star-studded birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood on October 23, just three days after she announced she had welcomed her daughter Atlas into the world.

Poking fun at the comments on her Instagram, she shared at the time: ''I haven't been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn't three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel.''

The 32-year-old actress - who has her little girl with partner Matte Babel - has now insisted she has not been put off posting online and vowed that there will be ''a lot more mama bear coming out''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm going to post whenever I kind of feel like it.

''Now there will be a lot more of the mama bear coming out. Don't mess with her.''

Shay also admitted she has ''learned to stop everything'' and take in every moment with her baby daughter as she grows up fast.

The 'Dollface' star can't believe how quickly the newborn is growing and how ''little sleep'' the body needs to ''function''.

She beamed: ''She is so incredible and growing every single day.''

On the late nights and disrupted sleep, she continued: ''I wouldn't trade it for the world.

''[What's surprised me is] just how little sleep you actually need to function, so that is what I've learned. ''And [I've learned] just to stop everything and really take it all in, because they do grow so fast. So that's what I'm trying to do.''

The brunette beauty also gushed about how much of a ''pro'' father Matte is.

She said: ''I always knew [Matte] was going to be an incredible dad. So, it's really cool. And he's like, such a pro.''