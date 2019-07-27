Shay Mitchell wants to be a ''good role model'' for her daughter.

The 32-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with her husband Matte Babel, and has said she wants to make sure her tot grows up knowing she can ''do whatever she wants to do''.

She said: ''[I want to be] a good role model. Just prove that she can do whatever she wants to do. That goes for everyone out there. So, you can do it all.''

Shay then joked that she wants her baby to watch her upcoming Hulu comedy 'Dollface', which also stars Brenda Song and Kat Dennings.

She added to Access Hollywood: ''I hope she enjoys 'Dollface' when she grows up, and I hope she has really good friends around her like I did on and off the show. That is what I hope.

''I want to bring her to work. I would have three babysitters at all times ... like hello! It would be perfect. I would just put her in other people's trailers.''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star announced she and Matte are having a baby girl earlier this month, with a gender reveal post on social media involving Pink and Blue Power Rangers.

And Shay admitted she found it ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret.

She said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest. It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''

Meanwhile, Matte has been left in ''awe'' of the way she's handled her pregnancy with ''strength, vulnerability and grace''.

He said on Instagram: ''Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom ... We're lucky to have you, love you.''