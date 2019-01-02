Shay Mitchell suffered a devastating miscarriage.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star opened up about losing

''the child of my hopes and dreams'' in her recap of 2018 on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (01.01.18), admitting the ''support'' of her fans has kept her going through her ''darkest days''.

She wrote: ''Lastly, although it was an amazing year, it didn't come without some hardships (sic)'', before sharing a picture of her baby scan with the broken heart emoji next to it.

In a lengthy post, she continued: ''We all have to deal with various struggles and challenges in life.

''And sometimes it's easier to only showcase the good times on social media, which is what leads many people to criticize it for its lack of authenticity.

''The support and affection that so many of you show me lifts me up during even my darkest days, one of which happened last year after I miscarried and lost the child of my hopes and dreams. (sic)''

Shay also called on everyone to be more ''compassionate and ''emphatic'' in 2019.

She continued: ''In the spirit of the new year, I think that we need to remember that we are all on this journey together--in good times and in bad--and to remind ourselves that we seldom really know or understand the struggles and hardships that other people are going through.

''So, for 2019, let's all try to be a little more compassionate, empathetic, patient and thoughtful with each other.

''This sounds like a great resolution to me. I hope that you agree. Happy New Year everyone! (sic)''

The 31-year-old Canadian star didn't reveal the father's identity.

The 'Bliss' author' has most recently been romantically linked to TV star Matte Babel.