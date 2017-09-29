Shay Mitchell stole swimming caps and swimsuits from her 'Pretty Little Liars' wardrobe.

The 30-year-old actress portrayed Emily Fields in the popular American drama series, which came to an end earlier this year, and the star has revealed she kept hold of certain items - because she never wanted to see them again.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she quipped: ''I took a lot of Emily's sweatsuits, hoodies, bathing suits and swim caps ... so I could burn it. No, I'm kidding! But that was one thing I did not love wearing of Emily's.''

Shay starred in the programme alongside Sasha Pieterse - who was cast as Alison Dilaurentis - who is set to compete on Season 25 'Dancing With The Stars', and Shay can't wait to see the blonde beauty perform on the show and wow crowds with her sparkly ensembles.

The star said: ''First of all I am so excited. Ahh. I don't need to tell her anything. I am just excited to see her costumes and her dance routines!''

Shay also supported her fellow co-star Janel Parrish - who played Mona Vanderwaal in 'Pretty Little Liars' - during her stint on 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2015, and has previously admitted she would like to follow in the footsteps of her former castmates.

Speaking previously, she said: ''You know, I do love dancing and I do love watching 'Dancing with the Stars'. If that were to ever come up, who knows? You never know. Janel did a great job.''

And if Shay was to be asked to compete, she would want to be teamed with Val Chmerkovskiy, who was Janel's professional partner on the show, because they are ''good friends''.

She continued: ''I'd probably go with Val. He's a good friend of mine. I'd team up with Val and we'd bring home the trophy [laughs].''