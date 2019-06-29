Shay Mitchell's 'Pretty Little Liars' co-stars are celebrating her pregnancy news.

The 23-year-old actress - who suffered a miscarriage last year - has revealed she is more than six months pregnant with her first child with her longtime boyfriend, Matte Babel and her former co-stars are overjoyed.

Troian Bellisario -- who welcomed a daughter with husband Patrick J. Adams in October - wrote: ''YAS queen, I am so excited to be a mama with you and welcome this beautiful babe to the world!''

Janel Parrish added: ''Congrats gorgeous!'' while Julian Morris commented a simple red heart emoji.

Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer said on her Instagram story: ''Stunning. Congratulations beautiful mama.''

Shay announced the news on Instagram, with a naked picture of herself showing off her baby bump and wrote: ''Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now? (sic)''

And in an accompanying video, Shay revealed it had been ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret.

She said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest. It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''