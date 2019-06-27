Shay Mitchell used to struggle to find a foundation shade suitable for ''darker complexions''.

The 32-year-old actress - who has Ariana Grande's make-up guru Patrick Ta in her glam squad now - would have no choicest to create her own ''concoction'' of dark and light colours to match her skin's shade before make-up became more inclusive and diverse.

She said: ''I scout most of my glam squad on Instagram. Actually, I first saw Patrick Ta's work on Instagram, and we had a trial where he came and did my makeup for a job. Now I joke with Patrick: I'm like, 'I started you.' I'm kidding, but not.

''For me, getting ready for any event, most of the time is more fun than the actual event.

''Being able to work with a team I feel comfortable with is huge.

''Back in the day, when I didn't have a choice, it was a little bit more difficult. I have a darker complexion, and I had trouble finding concealers and foundations that worked for me. I would make up my own concoction and take the dark-pigmented stuff and mix it with lighter ones to get my shade.

''Now there are more options, and I'm working with the best of the best, so I'm not scared to try new things.''

The former 'Pretty Little Liars' star also revealed she uses wigs to experiment with different colours on her brown locks because she refuses to colour her hair.

She told Allure: ''I don't colour my hair -- that's where wigs come in. I dyed my hair platinum, and it just wasn't a good look. My hair broke off and went brassy really quickly.

''It took a long time to get back to normal. But I do think I'm more experimental now than I was back in my 20s. Now I'm just like, 'Why not? It's just makeup. You can take it off.''

The 'You' star also insisted that skincare is her ''number one thing'', and she will often take ''at-home beauty spa days'' to ''steam her face'' and use natural oils to help keep her complexion flawless.

She added: ''When it's up to me, my hair is what it is when I come out of the shower, and then I tend to just have really light makeup on. Skin care is my number one thing.

''To have good makeup, you need to have a good canvas to start with. I take off my makeup with micellar water to really get it all off. Undereye cream is crucial - there's nothing worse than having dryness underneath your eyes.

''When I do at-home beauty spa days, I fill up a big bowl of hot water, add essential oils like lavender, and steam my face. If I want to wake up a little bit in the morning, I'll use citrus oil. And if I have a shoot where I need even more of a wake-up, I'll put my whole face in a bowl of ice water. It's really good to depuff your skin.''