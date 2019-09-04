Shay Mitchell's boyfriend doesn't want her to have any drugs when she gives birth.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star is due to welcome her little girl into the world in just a few weeks' time but her partner Matte Babel is adamant that she won't be having an epidural - an injection given in the spine commonly used during childbirth to block the pain of contractions - when she's in labour because he's ''afraid'' of the side effects.

Speaking in a sneak peak at the YouTube Original Series 'Almost Ready', obtained by E News!, Matte said: ''Am I partial to no epidural? Yes. Why? Because I'm a hypochondriac. I'm afraid of drugs. My mom didn't use an epidural. I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use an epidural.''

However, the 32-year-old actress hasn't yet come around to his way of thinking and argued back: ''Would you get a root canal without any drugs?''

Matte doesn't understand why Shay's so for relying on drugs to push out their daughter when her body has been ''genetically engineered'' to give birth.

He explained: ''You love that analogy. Who gave you the root canal analogy? A root canal is not comparable because you're not born to go through a root canal. As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth.''

Shay announced she was expecting her first child in a sweet post on Instagram and a lengthy YouTube video at the beginning of summer, explaining why she chose to keep it a secret until she was more than six months into her pregnancy.

Admitting it had been ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret, she said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest.

''It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''