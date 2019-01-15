Shay Mitchell only does her makeup ''in the morning'' and hates having to ''reapply a product''.

The 31-year-old actress was named the Global Creative Brand Ambassador for cosmetic giant Buxom last year, and has since collaborated with the beauty company to create her own line of Plumping Lip Powders and brightly hued blushes.

However, the brunette beauty has revealed she was drawn to the partnership because she wanted to create a product that lasted all day and wouldn't wear away.

Speaking to website Refinery29, Shay said: ''Although I love getting glam, I don't want to reapply a product consistently throughout the day. I'm somebody that does my makeup in the morning and I need it to last throughout the entire day, and that's exactly what this blush [Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blushes $22] does.

''I think it's always really fun to play around [with] the colors when you go away to different locations. If I'm going somewhere tropical, I tend to bring more of a pop of color with me.''

The 'You' star also confessed that she loves to play around with ''beauty'' to get her desired look, and always makes sure she maintains a healthy lifestyle.

She added: ''I have fun with makeup, even with my hair when I play around with wigs. That's how beauty should be. Obviously, you want to take care of yourself on the inside first, and then apply makeup and have fun with it.''