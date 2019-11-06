Shay Mitchell has named her baby daughter Atlas.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star welcomed her little girl into the world with her partner Matte Babel last month and knew instantly that she wanted to give the tiny tot the unusual moniker because it fits well with her love of travelling.

Speaking to Vogue, the 32-year-old actress said: ''A close friend of ours was listing off names for her daughter that she had had a year and a half ago. Then she said Atlas and I looked at Matte, and he looked at me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'

''It's just the perfect name; from that day, we knew it was going to be Atlas.

''People would ask us, 'Do you have a name?' But we were keeping it hidden. I'm sorry to everybody that I lied to!''

The brunette beauty is still trying to adjust to becoming a mother for the first time but has now realised that she has to rearrange her schedule to make things work.

She explained: ''When she's awake, we just kind of have a chill moment together. I've had to re-prioritise my work time with her schedule, and that's been interesting for me. Before it was all about my schedule, now I work once she falls asleep. There is a lot of stress and anxiety. I'd heard all these things from my friends saying, 'You're going to second guess a lot of things you do, you're going to feel guilty when you leave her.' [It's been all about] just taking the time to get ready and be by myself to [say] 'Okay cool, now I can handle this, I've got this, so many people have done this before me, and so many people have felt the same way.'''