Shay Mitchell won't wear an ''ounce of make-up'' on her days off.

The 31-year-old actress has revealed her secret to keeping her enviable glowing complexion, and it involves letting her skin ''breathe'' and recover after she has been on set with her hair and make-up artist wearing several different looks throughout the day.

She told PEOPLE: ''I like to take days off to let my skin breathe. On any days that I'm not working, I won't have an ounce of makeup on, even if I'm going to a friend's house.''

The 'You' star also insisted that her favourite go-to products are La Mer's The Concentrate and the prestigious brand's Renewal Oil to give her skin an instant glow.

She added: ''I don't only use it as a moisturiser, I also mix it with my foundation. I just think their products are made from such high quality.''

And the brunette beauty explained that her favourite way to de-stress is to use aromatherapy oils in hot water and get her head over the bowl to open and clean her pores.

She said: ''I love to heat up a big bowl of warm water, put a towel over my head, add a couple drops of either citrus or aromatherapy oils, and just veg out and don't stress about stuff! I know, I know, it sounds easier than it is.''

The 'Pretty Litlle Liars' actress was named the Global Creative Brand Ambassador for cosmetic giant Buxom last year, and has since collaborated with the beauty company to create her own line of Plumping Lip Powders and brightly hued blushes.

However, Shay recently revealed that she was drawn to the partnership because she wanted to create a product that lasted all day and wouldn't wear away.

Speaking to website Refinery29, Shay said: ''Although I love getting glam, I don't want to reapply a product consistently throughout the day. I'm somebody that does my make-up in the morning and I need it to last throughout the entire day, and that's exactly what this blush [Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blushes] does. I think it's always really fun to play around [with] the colours when you go away to different locations. If I'm going somewhere tropical, I tend to bring more of a pop of colour with me.''