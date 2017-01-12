The 29-year-old star has invited cameras to follow her every move as she explores new opportunities after wrapping filming on the seventh and final season of her hit TV drama Pretty Little Liars.

The eight-episode show will include footage of the Canadian rehearsing for her forthcoming horror film Cadaver, which is currently in production, and scenes of Shay enjoying her downtime, hanging out with her close friends.

Shades of Shay, which the actress will also co-executive produce, will premiere on subscription video service Fullscreen later this year (17), reports Variety.com.

In addition to the reality show and her new film project, Shay is also keeping busy as the new face of make-up brand Smashbox's Cover Shot: Eye Palettes range.

The star recently bid an emotional farewell to the cast and crew of Pretty Little Liars as they shot the final day on the set of the teen drama in October (16), and confessed she struggled to hold back her tears.

"Can't... stop... crying," she posted on Twitter. "I know I need to celebrate this amazing show and not mourn it - but that just seems too hard right now..."

Her co-stars Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, and Troian Bellisario echoed Shay's sentiments in their own social media posts as they expressed their love for one another and the programme that made them famous.

The final episodes of Pretty Little Liars will begin airing in the U.S. in April (17).