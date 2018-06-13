Shay Mitchell has revealed how she manages to avoid germs when she is travelling.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star never goes anywhere without a hand sanitizer and she also wipes down all surfaces when she flies.

Shay said, in an interview with Teen Vogue: ''I would also say that in terms of getting sick all the time, for me my tip when travelling on airplanes is I wipe everything down hand sanitizer.

''I'm not crazy about that outside of travelling but definitely when I'm on airplanes with a bunch of other people small confined place I highly recommend it.''

Shay also highlighted the importance of a regular exercise routine in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

She said: ''I promise you, you will feel so much better after a workout.

''Honestly that is such a huge routine in my life, whether it's starting my day or ending my day with a workout I feel so much better and ready to take on whatever life throws at me.''

Shay also opened up that her beauty icon is Italian actress Sophia Loren, because she loves her ''effortless'' style.

She said: ''Honestly forever Sophia Loren. I love how effortless she looked and she was sexy while being classy at the same time and it's a fine balance. The way she carried herself, she loved pasta and ate all the time, I mean, beauty icon hands down.''

Shay has 3.61 million followers on Twitter and 19.7 million people checking out her Instagram account but although she enjoys posting she is aware of the potential pitfalls of social media.

She said: ''It can get really dangerous if you start to believe that social media is realistic. If you can go into it knowing there's a filter behind each and every one of those photos, or this is a photo that was professionally shot, then I feel like it allows yourself to be less harsh on your own photos. Everybody's life in general isn't maybe always what it seems.''