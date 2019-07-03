Shay Mitchell has joked she is ''eating for five''.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star is pregnant with her first child with her longtime boyfriend Matte Babel and on Tuesday (02.07.19) she took to her Instagram Stories to share some of the many dishes she was chowing down on, including lobster and a creamy chocolate dessert.

In one clip, the actress can be seen shaking her head, and she captioned the post: ''Eating for five over here ... Best food ever.''

The day before, the brunette beauty shared a table of various plates, including tomatoes and basil and a parma ham and melon salad, and added: ''All I need...''

The 'You' star announced she was more than six months pregnant last week.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Does this mean I'm allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now? (sic)''

And in an accompanying video, Shay revealed it had been ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret.

She said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest. It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''

Shay's partner Matte has been left in ''awe'' of the way she's handled her pregnancy with ''strength, vulnerability and grace''.

He added to his Instagram: ''Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world. The strength, vulnerability and grace you've had during this pregnancy has left me in awe, you're going to be an incredible mom ... We're lucky to have you, love you.''