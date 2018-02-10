Shay Mitchell ''focuses'' on her strengths.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star battles insecurities every day but tries her best to stay positive and give everything a go at least once.

She said: ''I'm more confident and optimistic than not. Every one of us has insecurities. I have a whole bunch of them, but I don't dwell on them. Instead, I focus on my strengths. After all, what's the worst thing that can happen if you try something new and it doesn't work out? So what? You don't know what you're going to be good at until you do it! The same goes for travel: Explore the world; don't be afraid of it. Get out there and be adventurous - that's my life motto.''

And the 30-year-old actress doesn't need makeup to make her feel her best as she revealed she feels prettiest without it.

She added to the new issue of Shape magazine: ''I'm sweaty, and I don't have an ounce of makeup on, but that is 100 percent when I feel my best. It's me in my rawest form, doing something great for my body, pushing myself as hard as I can, and it feels so good ... I am so lucky because I get to do what I love every day - things I've always dreamed of. My message is, If I can do it, you can too. If you really want something, believe in it, and have the drive and focus, you can attain it.''