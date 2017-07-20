Shay Mitchell thinks being an ambassador for Bioré has been a ''total skin saver''.

The 30-year-old actress was named the face of the skincare company in April last year, and the brunette beauty is glad she accepted the role because her partnership with the brand has massively improved her skin due to her thorough cleansing programme.

Alongside a video of Shay that captures her wiping off the Biore's Self Heating One Minute Mask on her skin, which has been shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''Being a #BioreAmbassador is a total skin-saver, hands down! (sic).''

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star decided to apply the treatment to her face as she has been travelling across the globe over the past few weeks.

She explained: ''Showing my skin some love tonight after so much traveling, with a @bioreus Self Heating One Minute Mask. It rinses off sooo easily and I LOVE how it melts away the dirt and oil leaving my skin looking and feeling great! AND, it heats up in 1 minute!! whoop whoop (sic).''

Although Shay has recently been basking in the sunshine in Santorini and Mykonos, she has admitted when she is on holiday she avoids wearing a lot of make-up.

Speaking previously about her beauty routine during the hotter season, she said: ''I tend to wear a bit less makeup in the summer because it's warm and the heat plus heavy foundation don't mix well.''

And the brunette beauty has revealed she only relies on three cosmetic products, which will see her apply a moisturiser to her tanned skin, followed by a dash of bronzer and a sweep of mascara.

Speaking about her daily routine in the summer, she explained: ''I will usually use a Tarte or Jouer tinted moisturizer, some nice bronzer and mascara.''