Shawn Mendes wrote 'If I Can't Have You' for Dua Lipa.

The 20-year-old star revealed that he originally thought the song would be a perfect fit for Dua Lipa but after listening to it again, he knew he had to keep it for himself.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music's Beats 1's 'Best of the Week' show, he said: ''I was back in the studio with Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau and I was playing it on piano and I was like oh my god this would be really cool for Dua Lipa. It was on guitar and I turned it to piano it was right after 'One Kiss' came out. In the voice note - I'm speaking like I'm gonna send to Dua I'm like, 'Okay, Dua, I have this song I have just a chorus we can finish it if you want.'''

Shawn also revealed that acting is his next great ambition.

He said: ''[Acting] is the biggest you-have-to-own it thing. As I'm starting to see I can own this singing thing I think I'll fall into acting and stuff more, 100 per cent.''

However, Shawn recently admitted that auditions make him extremely nervous.

He said: ''I wanna do some acting. I wanna do some acting soon, like very soon. I think that's, like, my next big thing that I wanna step into.

''I did one audition and when I say that is the most nervous I've ever... I mean, I played at Wembley just with an acoustic guitar and was ok and I mean, I walked in and it was me and three people that were auditioning and my hands were shaking.

''I don't even think I was speaking English. It was insane, dude.

''Acting is very, very hard, it's really super nerve-wracking but I wanna do it.''

And the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker already knows his dream role would be in a biopic of the late Elvis Presley.

Asked his ideal role, he said: ''It'd be amazing to be able to do something about Elvis. I think that would be great.''