Shawn Mendes has urged his fans to ''take care of each other'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Señorita' hitmaker took to Instagram on Friday (20.03.20) to send his ''love'' to his followers during the ongoing spread of the virus - which is also known as COVID-19 - as he asked them to stay safe and healthy.

In a video, he said: ''Hey guys I just wanted to say hello. I'm sending all of my love out to every single one of you. Please take care of each other and take care of yourselves. I love you so much.''

And in the caption, Shawn stressed the importance of keeping a ''healthy mindset'' as people across the world are being told to stay at home and limit their contact with other people to try and stop the spread of the illness.

He wrote: ''Hey, I know times are scary right now but I just wanted to check in with you all. Please stay safe and make sure to look out for each other and for yourselves. It's so important to stay in a healthy mindset through all of this. Give yourself the patience and love you deserve. We're all here together. We've shared some info on @shawnfoundation socials if you need any resources x (sic)''

Shawn's charity foundation, the Shawn Mendes Foundation, also shared important information on their Instagram page.

A series of images uploaded by the Foundation include numbers for the Crisis Text Line for those struggling with their mental health amid the pandemic, as well reminders to ''be safe'' and ''be kind''.

The charity wrote in the caption: ''With the current #COVID19 crisis, we wanted to share some important resources with you, to provide you with information on how to stay safe & get support if you need it. Check the graphics above for more information & please take care of yourself and others. (sic)''