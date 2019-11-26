Shawn Mendes uses concealer.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker's make up artist Anna Bernabe has revealed her go-to products - including Yves Saint Laurent's iconic Touche Éclat concealer - for Shawn's natural look at the American Music Awards on Sunday (24.11.19).

She said: ''Communication is trust. I guide my client with each product and why I love it. Then I ask if it's OK for me to use it. Most of the time they are open because I created a safe space ... The design of the Touche Éclat concealer is very chic as well as functional. Men do not want to carry a concealer palette. It blends in with their travel essentials and it's so easy to apply.''

And Anna particularly likes working with musicians because they are ''experimental by trade''.

She added to People magazine: ''If you look at the evolution of musicians, you can see that when their sound changes so does their fashion and appearance. That's when it becomes really fun is when we get to bounce off ideas and try new things.''

It is not the first time Shawn has got involved in beauty as he previously released his own fragrance, Shawn Mendes Signature, which he confessed he spent a ''long time'' perfecting.

He said: ''It took a long time. I had to find this happy medium. For me personally, I have smelled some women's perfume and said, 'I would wear that'. I'm sure a lot of women will smell my cologne and be like, 'Wow, that's awesome. I would wear that too.' I've always thought of it as [just] this is something that smells good.''