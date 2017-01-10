The Stitches singer penned Try My Best after learning of a love letter the groom had written for his bride, and Shawn gave the longtime pals the present of a lifetime by playing the tune live at their wedding reception.

Video footage posted on Billboard.com shows the 18-year-old strumming an acoustic guitar as he serenaded the newlyweds, who appeared to enjoy their first dance as husband and wife to Shawn's sweet tune.