Shawn Mendes is to release a live album of recordings from his show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The 'Treat You Better' hitmaker is giving his fans an early Christmas present by dropping the new record 'Live At Madison Square Garden', comprised of live tracks from the 18-year-old Canadian hunk's one-night-only live concert, which took place on September 10.

The compilation includes the hit songs 'Mercy', 'Stitches' and 'Life Of The Party' and special medleys.

Meanwhile, Shawn recently revealed he is planning on hitting the studio with his new best friend, One Direction's Niall Horan.

Asked if they plan on collaborating, he recently said: ''Yes, definitely, it will. Eventually when we get time. I met him for the first time the other day, but it's funny because we felt like we knew each other because we were talking back and forth for a long time. But yeah, when we get the chance, I'd love to write with him. I think he's incredible. He's got this great, great vibe happening with this whole acoustic thing so I think I really want to get involved with it, if he is down. Which he is, I think.''

'Live At Madison Square Garden' will be released on Friday (23.12.16).

It comes ahead of the pop hunk's upcoming UK arena tour, which seems him play two nights at The O2 in London on June 1 and June 2, 2017.

The full tracklist for 'Live At Madison Square Garden' is as follows:

Live at Madison Square Garden Track Listing:

01. 'The Weight' (Live)

02. 'Treat You Better' (Live)

03. 'Lights On' (Live)

04.'I Don't Even Know Your Name', 'Aftertaste', 'Kid In Love' & 'I Want You Back' (Live Medley)

05. 'Bad Reputation' (Live)

06. 'Ruin' (Live)

07. 'Life of The Party' (Live)

08. 'Three Empty Words' (Live)

09. 'Don't Be A Fool' (Live)

10. 'Mercy' (Live)

11. 'Never Be Alone' & 'Hey There Delilah' (Live Medley)

12. 'Stitches' (Live)