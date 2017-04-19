Shawn Mendes plans to write ''a lot'' of his next album ''on the road''.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter has revealed his new record is already in the works and he's been busily thinking about how he's going to pen new tracks while he's also touring.

Shawn shared: ''We're trying to plan everything so that there's time to make music, too. I'll be writing and recording a lot on the road. I want to make sure I have a good amount of time to create the next album.''

And the Canadian star - who is currently touring with his second album, 'Illuminate' - has suggested he could release new material in the coming months, because he doesn't see any value in holding his music back.

He told Billboard: ''I think if you're creating music and you love the song, holding it back is just doing it an injustice. Sometimes when the song is right for that time period it's just kinda bad to let it wait and then when you do release it eight months down the road, it's not the same.''

Meanwhile, Shawn recently backed Camila Cabello to ''take over the world'', after she walked away from Fifth Harmony in 2016.

The pair collaborated on the 2015 single 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and now that Camila has left the chart-topping girl group to launch her own solo career, Shawn is tipping her for huge success.

He said: ''It would take a big force to stop her from taking over the world.''

Shawn admitted he loved working with Camila, praising the brunette beauty's writing talents.

He shared: ''She was such a great writing partner. I barely had to speak and she knew exactly what I meant.''