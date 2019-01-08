Shawn Mendes is set to perform songs from his self-titled album live for the first time on his 2019 tour.

The 'In My Blood' hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (07.01.19) to apologise for his absence from social media, which was due to suffering from the flu, but surprised his fans with a list of the tracks from last year's record, which was released back in May, which he's going to add to his setlist, including 'Mutual', 'Why' and 'Particular Taste'.

In a series of tweets, he wrote: ''Dying to get back on tour and play this album for you guys!!!!!!!!! I cant believe I haven't even played most of these songs live yet! (sic)''

Listing the songs, he added: ''Mutual! Why! Particular taste! Etc t etc!!!!! (sic)''

And on why he hadn't posted in a while, he quipped: ''Also sorry I haven't been active I've been fighting off a crazy flu! I have been watching you though lol (sic)''

The 20-year-old Canadian singer/songwriter kicks off his world tour at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on March 7.

Meanwhile, Shawn recently revealed his pal Taylor Swift taught him to overcome his stage nerves.

The 'Stitches' singer used to get terrified every time he stepped up onto the stage but thanks to the kind words of the 'End Game' singer, he learned that he didn't have to worry about making every performance perfect and instead just focus on having fun.

He said: ''She said to me one day, 'Are you nervous?' and, I got nervous just because she's Taylor Swift.

''My face would get red every time! I said, 'Yes, I just don't want to mess up.'

''She goes, 'Everybody in the audience is there to have fun and support you.

''Nobody is there to judge. It's not a TV show where they're judging you.'

''From that moment, I really learned what it means to be a performer and it wasn't about being perfect - it was about enjoying it.

''Because you watch someone on stage and whatever they're doing, if they're really enjoying themselves, so are you.

''She went onstage every night to have fun, to enjoy and to be in happiness because that's what the live show is about.

''It wasn't about being perfect.

''She's perfect anyway, but that was the biggest thing I learned from her.''