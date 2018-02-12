Shawn Mendes has teased fans his new record is on the way.

The 19-year-old singer shared a topless photo of him on a wooden swing on a beach from his vacation on Instagram on Sunday (11.02.18), whilst dropping a hint that his new album will be with fans ''soon''.

He simply captioned the post: ''album soon come (sic)''

The heartthrob previously admitted that he wanted to ''explore a little bit'' with the much-awaited follow-up to his second studio LP 'Illuminate', which was released in 2016.

And the 'There's Nothing Holding Me Back' hitmaker was inspired by ''some old school rockers'' and Michael Jackson on his new tunes.

He said: ''I've been listening to some old school rockers; I've listened to a lot of Michael Jackson, and just [am] trying to explore a little bit. I think the album is gonna be not just one particular thing - it's gonna be a kind of exploration of music.''

The 'Stitches' star has a number of celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift, who he says offered him advice that he has taken through his performing life.

He said: ''She [Taylor] told me to never be afraid to get on stage in front of people who want to be there.

''Because they want to have fun and they're not there to judge you. Every single time before I get on stage now, I really, really think about that.''

Meanwhile, Shawn revealed much of the record would be penned on the road, but he'll be taking his time with it to make sure it's perfect.

He shared: ''We're trying to plan everything so that there's time to make music, too. I'll be writing and recording a lot on the road. I want to make sure I have a good amount of time to create the next album.''