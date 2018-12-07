Shawn Mendes has created a capsule collection for outdoor lifestyle brand Roots.

The 20-year-old singer has teamed up with the label - based in his native Canada - to mark his first ever hometown stadium show at the Rogers Centre in Toronto next year.

In a statement, Shawn said: ''I'm so excited to launch this collaboration with Roots.

''With my first ever stadium show coming up in my home town Toronto, it felt like the perfect way to celebrate, by teaming up with one of the most iconic Canadian brands.''

The designs will be available both online and at a special pop-up shop as part of the Roots store in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

Anyone who buys the pieces in store will get a priority presale code with guaranteed tickets to the show on September 6.

Included in the collection - which has been inspired by the artwork for his self titled third studio album - is a hoodie, two pocket t-shirts, a hat, sweatpants and a custom Award Jacket specially made in the Roots Toronto Leather Factory.

Prices for the range go from $32 right up to $598.

Karen Zuccala - Vice President Global Marketing at Roots - added: ''We are thrilled to partner with Shawn during such an important milestone in his career.

''It is an honour to work with such an incredibly talented Canadian singer and songwriter and bring his vision to life.

''The collection is the beginning of an ongoing creative relationship; we are excited to see where we can take this.''