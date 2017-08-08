Shawn Mendes spent a ''long time'' perfecting his fragrance.

The 19-year-old singer has recently launched his debut scent titled Shawn Mendes Signature, and the star has admitted he took his time creating the unisex product because he wanted to find a ''happy medium''.

Speaking about his latest venture to PEOPLE, the 'Stitches' hitmaker said: ''It took a long time. I had to find this happy medium.''

But the musician has no doubt his product will be a hit with his customers.

He explained: ''For me personally, I have smelled some women's perfume and said, 'I would wear that'. I'm sure a lot of women will smell my cologne and be like, 'Wow, that's awesome. I would wear that too.' I've always thought of it as [just] this is something that smells good.''

Shawn has revealed the cosmetic product was inspired by a cream he bought in Brazil, which had a ''tropical'' scent with a ''musky'' hint.

The Canadian star explained: ''It was kind of tropical-smelling, but it wasn't extremely fruity. It had this musky kind of smell to it. Everyone who walked by when I was wearing it really liked it, so I wanted to kind of base [my fragrance] off of that.

''I included [that scent of Maple] because I was hoping it would give it a homemade, Canadian smell.''

But Shawn's recent project is not unusual as he has hinted creating his own fragrance has always been on his agenda because he used to run through his father Manuel's cologne after he had sprayed it.

Speaking about his fragrance experiences when he was a child, he said: ''When I was seven or eight my dad would spray cologne and I would run through it, because I could never spray it on myself. I would just choke to death!''