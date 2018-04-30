Shawn Mendes leads the acts confirmed for Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018.

The Canadian pop star will be joined by the likes of Jess Glynne, Rudimental, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones at the annual music extravaganza at London's Wembley Stadium on June 9.

Speaking to Roman Kemp about his unforgettable performance at the event last year on Capital Breakfast on Monday morning (30.04.18), the 'In My Blood' hitmaker said: ''There's a photo of me walking off the stage and I look back at that photo and it's just like, moments like that and when you watch videos back of that, it's very hard to believe that it's you!''

More names are to be confirmed tomorrow (01.05.18) on Roman's early morning show.

Ashley Tabor OBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, said: ''This year we are taking it to the next level with the hottest hit music stars flying in from around the world to perform live at the Capital Summertime Ball with Vodafone.

''We're so excited that Shawn Mendes, Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Charlie Puth and Jax Jones will be partying with more than 80,000 Capital listeners, and we can't wait for Roman to reveal who will be joining them tomorrow!''

Last year saw the likes of Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Liam Payne and Dua Lipa entertain 80,000 fans.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (08.05.18) from 8am.