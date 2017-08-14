Shawn Mendes was advised by Taylor Swift to be fearless on stage.

The 19-year-old singer has revealed the 27-year-old beauty, who he was the supporting act for during her '1989' World Tour in 2015, encouraged him to never be ''afraid'' when he takes to the stage and to simply have ''fun'' when he performs in front of any crowd.

Speaking to VMAN magazine about the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker, Shawn said: ''She told me not to be afraid to go out on stage because everyone in the stadium came to have fun.''

And the American singer has urged Shawn not to consider a concert as a ''judging contest''.

He continued: ''This is not a judging contest, this is a concert.''

Although Shawn has been encouraged to not take any notice of what other people think of him, he has admitted he relies on the honesty of his audiences.

He explained: ''People need to give [my fans] a little bit more credit. If something's not good, oh, they let me know.''

And when Shawn's life becomes a little bit ''crazy'' he tries to ''hold back'' and avoid getting involved in any negativity surrounding him.

He said: ''During crazy times. I just hold back. People are so quick to jump on something or rip it apart. There's so much negativity on social media, I don't want to add to that.

''I didn't go into this to become that [inspirational figure]. I think it's not about what you say; it's about what you don't say.''

The Canadian star, who released his debut single 'Life of the Party' in 2014, is aware his music career could come to an end at any time, and he insists he doesn't think about the future but lives in the moment so he can enjoy his success whilst it still lasts.

He explained: ''Any of this could be gone tomorrow. That's why you've got to make the most of it today. People say to me, 'What are you going to be doing in five years?' The thing is, I don't care! It's what I'm doing today that matters.''