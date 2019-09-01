Shawn Mendes won't talk about his relationship without consulting girlfriend Camila Cabello first.

The 21-year-old singer was asked at a recent concert if his thoughts on love had changed since romancing his 'Señorita' collaborator, but he played coy about their romance, saying he doesn't want to get too personal without checking if Camila is comfortable with the publicity of their love life.

Speaking as he chatted to fans after his concert at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, he said: ''Honestly, I want to talk to you guys about this stuff, because it's not just me in the relationship, you know? There's another person involved, and I can't say things that I feel ... It's not just me deciding, you know?''

Shawn and Camila, 22, have been spotted packing on the PDA since they were romantically linked in June, but have yet to speak in detail to confirm their rumoured relationship.

However, Camila did publicly declare her ''love'' for the 'In My Blood' singer on social media, when she marked his 21st birthday earlier this month.

She wrote: ''Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!! (sic)''

Her post also included four love heart emojis, and came just days after she said Shawn ''means a lot'' to her.

She said: ''I've known Shawn for such a long time, and it's so much fun getting to work and do things with somebody who means a lot to you.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed the happy couple have ''really fallen for each other''.

A source said: ''Shawn and Camila originally were just enjoying spending time together and having a summer fling. Camila had just got out of a relationship and Shawn was in the middle of a massive tour.

''However, Shawn and Camila have really fallen for one another.''